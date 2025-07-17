Mexborough 'upskirter' jailed after victim spotted him in action

A MEXBOROUGH ‘upskirter’ has been jailed and subject to a catalogue of stringent conditions after a series of videos of women - all filmed without their consent - were found on his phone.

Thomas Hampton, aged 33, of York Street was exposed by a police investigation launched after a female customer in a tanning salon reported someone trying to photograph or video record her while she used a sun bed.

Police investigators established the attempt had been made from an adjoining room, which Hampton had been using at the time, and he was arrested.

That resulted in his phone being seized for examination - which revealed dozens of photographs and videos of women taken in public places, including so-called ‘upskirting’ videos.

As a result, he was charged with three offences and remanded into custody, before appearing at Sheffield Crown Court, where he was jailed for a year.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of operating equipment beneath clothing of another without consent, and of observing a person doing a private act.

In addition to the jail term, he was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will run for seven years.

That prevents him from owning any device capable of taking photographs without notifying police.

Dangerous individual: Thomas Hampton

It also bans him from entering any unisex changing areas or tanning salons, anywhere in the UK.

SHPOs are civil orders used by police to protect the public from harm. Det Insp Lucy Garside said: "Hampton is a dangerous individual who has a preoccupation with filming and following lone women in public.

“He regularly recorded women without their consent, concealing the fact that he was filming.

"I'd like to commend the original victim in this incident as without her initial report we would not have been able to uncover the scale of Hampton's offending.

“She underwent a frightening experience in a place she should feel safe and I know has it has affected her greatly. Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for us and I hope this case shows that we will take all reports of sexual offences seriously and my teams will work tirelessly to bring offenders like Hampton to justice."