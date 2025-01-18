Manvers prosecutions will go on until at least December, police confirm

Convictions: Eighty people have been sentenced so far

COURT appearances for those accused of involvement with the Manvers disturbance will stretch through the course of 2025, police have confirmed.

So far, 80 people have been sentenced, racking up a combined total of 184 years in prison.

Another 11 are still to face court, including Graham Doherty, aged 35, of Common Wealth, Bolton upon Dearne, which is charged with violent disorder.

He is scheduled to appear at Crown Court on December 1.

Darren Ward, aged 54, of Norville Crescent, Darfield, Barnsley, is also charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates on March 3.

Police are still investigating the incident, which left the Holiday Inn hotel badly damaged.

Asylum-seekers who had been housed there had to be moved and the building remains unoccupied.

It is possible that more people could be charged over alleged crimes on the afternoon of August 4 last year.

The longest sentences handed down so far have been nine years.