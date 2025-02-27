Manvers offender failed to bargain on spy-in-the-sky

Bailey: Distinctive tattoo

AN OFFENDER who tried to hide his identity with a camouflage balaclava at last summers Manvers disturbance failed to reckon on a spy-in-the-sky.

Arron Bailey, aged 28, may have had his face obscured when he launched bricks at the Holiday Inn hotel, where asylum-seekers and staff were sheltering, and ramming a shopping trolley into police.

But he left a distinctive tattoo on his calf exposed and as he committed the offences, he was being filmed by an aircraft from the National Police Air Service which was in the sky as the incident unfolded.

That footage was used to identify him, leading to his arrest, charging and an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court where he was jailed.

Laycock: Caught by DNA

Bailey, of Margaret Close, Darfield, Barnsley, had also been filmed throwing bottles, fence panelling and other missiles at officers who were trying to control the situation.

Other footage recorded by those in attendance at the hotel showed Bailey attempting to gain access into a police van and adding wood to a fire.

Recorded images of Bailey and his tattoo were circulated afterwards and identified by the public.

He offered no explanation for his actions, refusing to comment during a police interview following his arrest.

However, he was charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life, pleading guilty to both charges at a hearing in November last year.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison with a further three on licence.

Another active participant in the violent disorder was Curtis Laycock who was seen throwing a chair and rocks at officers at the hotel.

One of the missiles Laycock launched at the building carried a blood stain which was linked to the 30-year-old following an examination by forensic scientists.

He was further identified by a member of the public following a media appeal. In his police interview, Laycock admitted his offending, apologising for his behaviour and adding that he “regretted” his actions.

Laycock, of no fixed above, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and eight months.

The sentences were the latest in a catalogue of people jailed for their roles in the disorder.