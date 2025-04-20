Manvers offender caught by his own incriminating footage

Aftermath: Police at the Holiday Inn following last year's disturbance

A TEENAGE boy believed to have recorded himself while launching a tirade of abuse and violence towards police at last year’s Manvers disturbance has found himself in court as a result of the footage.

It appeared on a social media account - believed to be the 17 year old’s own - and was reported to South Yorkshire Police by a member of the public.

During the disturbance, the boy was responsible for hitting officers with planks of wood, stealing a police shield, throwing missiles at a police dog and launching fireworks towards officers.

Much of that was caught on the social media footage later seen by investigators.

Police were present to protect the Holiday Inn hotel, which was being used to accommodate asylum seekers at the time and was the focus of a demonstration which escalated into violence.

South Yorkshire Police experts were able to analyse the social media account and compare it to others in the same name.

That allowed investigators to identify him, leading to his arrest.

When questioned by officers he denied being at the disorder and refused to provide an alibi or details of his social media accounts, said police.

However, he pleaded guilty to violent disorder at South Yorkshire Youth Court and has now been referred to a Youth Offender Panel for a 12-month period at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

He was also ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Dozens of people have already been sentenced for their roles in the disturbance, with more than 200 years of prison-time handed down by the courts.

More defendants are due in court in the months ahead.