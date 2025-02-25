Manvers jail tally passes 200 years with latest sentences

Jailed: Lowe, Heeley and Edwards

THREE more offenders have been sentenced for their roles in the Manvers disturbance last summer - taking the total prison time handed down to more than 200 years.

Morgan Heeley, aged 26, of Margaret Road, Darfield, Barnsley, was sentenced to eight years after admitting arson with intent to endanger life and violent disorder, with another three years to be spent on licence.

Mason Lowe, 28, admitted the same charges and was sentenced to seven years and six months prison, again with three years on licence after that.

Also sentenced was 29 year old Paul Edwards, of Rotherham Road, Great Houghton, who got two years and six months for violent disorder.

Wrecked: The Manvers Holiday Inn

Sheffield Crown Court was told that Heeley was recorded on CCTV throwing missiles at police, pushing them, and attempting to release a fire extinguisher in their direction.

He was also recorded kicking hotel doors and damaging the building’s windows – before placing burning materials in a commercial bin at the exit to the hotel.

Heeley was caught on camera without a face covering, before pulling on a balaclava, but a distinctive tattoo confirmed his identity.

He was arrested more than a month after the incident and offered no comment after being shown videos, but pleaded guilty to both charges at court.

Lowe was recorded throughout the disorder behaving in a disgraceful manner. He attempted to kick officers and grab their riots shields.

He was seen attempting to hold a piece of boarding against the fire door of the hotel in a bid to stop people inside from putting out a fire.

He was identified from video evidence and admitted the charges against him.

Edwards was part of the group who rushed into the hotel after a door was smashed open.

CCTV captured him walking around the inside the hotel before exiting through a broken window.

Once arrested, Edwards claimed in a police interview that he was at the disorder in a ‘peaceful capacity’ as a bystander and that he only entered the hotel to get his friend out of the building.

Despite that, he admitted violent disorder.

The disturbance, at the Manvers Holiday Inn hotel, which was used to accommodate asylum seekers, left more than 60 police officers hurt.

Residents were moved out and it has since been confirmed they will not return.