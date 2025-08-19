Man jailed after child shot with airgun
South Yorkshire Police were called to an incident in the village at 2.16am on June 15 last year.
It was reported that a child had a stomach injury, believed to have been caused by an air rifle.
The wound caused a serious injury, but did not prove to be life-threatening.
As a result, Kevin Turner, aged 43, of Bank End Close, was arrested on suspicion of assault.
When interviewed, he claimed he did not know how the injury occurred, but admitted to having drunk six cans of beer and said the air rifle had been borrowed to shoot rats.
Turner was charged with wounding without intent and pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court earlier in the summer.
He was jailed for three years and four months when he appeared at a sentencing hearing.