Man in custody accused of multiple burglaries

Custody: Suspect locked up after arrest

A man has been charged in connection with a series of alleged burglaries in Rotherham.

Martin Shaw, of no fixed abode, is charged with three counts of burglary other than a dwelling and one count of attempted burglary.

The 46-year-old has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court where he was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance, scheduled at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 7.

The charges follow multiple reported burglaries in the Swinton area over a nine day period in the Swinton area.