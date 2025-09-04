Man guilty of Rotherham rapes after Operation Stovewood investigation

A MAN has been found guilty of grooming and raping two girls more than 20 years ago.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how Obaidullah Omari, 46, from Sheffield, targeted the two, aged between 13 and 14 at the time of their abuse.

The offences, which occurred between 2003 and 2004, were investigated by officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood, which is looking into historic child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omari, in his 20s at the time, gave the girls alcohol and drugs before abusing them.

The jury found that Omari raped the first girl multiple times at two different locations – his house in Eastwood, and in his car.

They also found him guilty of raping the second girl on one occasion. He was also convicted of indecent assault, but cleared on a charge of raping a chiild aged under 13.

Both victims came forward to Operation Stovewood more than 20 years after the abuse took place, providing their accounts to officers who then went on to arrest Omari in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Omari was found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

Guilty: Obaidullah Omari

He will be sentenced later.

NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings said:

“I pay tribute to the bravery of these two women – what they have been through is unimaginable, yet they were still able to tell us their stories and give evidence. Without that we would not have been able to get these convictions.

“Working with partners across Rotherham and South Yorkshire, Operation Stovewood continues to support victims and pursue perpetrators.”

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date 48 people – including Omari – have been convicted.

Omari is now of Washington Road, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second man was also on trial. Shafakit Hussain, aged 46, of Highlow View, Brinsworth, Rotherham was found not guilty of three counts of rape in relation to the second victim.

Operation Stovewood still has other cases awaiting court.