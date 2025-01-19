Man due in court over alleged murder in Conisbrough

Crime scene: Police in Conisbrough

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of another man in a property in Conisbrough days ago.

Korey Ewen, of Maple Grove, was charged with murder by detectives.

Officers had been called at 9.29pm on Thursday night following reports of a man found dead at an address in Maple Grove.

Emergency services attended the property, with the man sadly pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The victim has since been identified as 63-year-old John Hinchliffe.

Mr Hinchliffe's family are now being supported by specialist police officers, and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

A small investigation scene remained in place in Maple Grove while officers conduct further enquiries.

Ewen has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday January 20).

Murder cases have to be heard before a judge, and the hearing will be part of the process of taking the case to Crown Court.