Drummond Street: Where an alleged shop robbery took place

A ROTHERHAM man is facing a Crown Court hearing after being accused of robbery in Rotherham town centre, relating to an incident almost four years ago.

Stefan Lukac, aged 25, of Grosvenor Road, Eastwood, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 1 after being charged with robbery.

That followed an alleged incident in December 2020 in which a shop assistant at a store on Drummond Street was reportedly threatened with a knife

He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 29.