Maltby criminal told to hand over £42,000 after being jailed

A ROTHERHAM woman jailed for fraud has faced another blow, after being ordered to hand over more than £42,000 she profited from.

Paula White, aged 56, of Beresford Road, Maltby, was jailed for 29 months in March last year after being convicted of fraud offences.

That triggered a secondary investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which allows police to recover illicit profits from criminals.

South Yorkshire Police has an Asset Recovery Team, with experts who can trace suspects’ finances and identify profits from crime.

They also identify what assets offenders have available - which covers more than just cash, and could include property, cars or other possessions.

Investigators established White had £42,500 available and she has now been given three months to hand that money over.

It was one of several successes for the Asset Recovery Team in June, when they were responsible for Proceeds of Crime Orders being issued covering £105,000 in total.

The work is important because it puts money back into communities affected by crime and also denies offenders assets they may use to bankroll future criminal activity.

Financial blow: Police have secured a £42,000 order against Maltby offender Paula White

The Asset Recovery Team is part of the force’s Economic Crime Unit and its boss, Laura Hough, said: "The work the Asset Recovery Team provides is essential to ensuring that criminals do not continue to benefit from their lives of crime after being through the courts.

"The money secured through POCA hearings goes back into the forces that issue the orders, helping to fund community grant schemes and officer training.

“This allows us to give back to the communities who would have felt the impact of these crimes.

“The process of securing a confiscation order can be made easier if you – our local communities – submit any relevant information. With the help of the public, we can paint a better, more in-depth intelligence picture, providing a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their life of crime.

“Have you noticed someone who has suddenly started wearing designer clothing or bought a second car despite not appearing to have a job?

“They may be gaining this money illegally.

“If you see something that is not quite right, I urge you to report it to us.”

Police can be contacted through 101 or details passed anonymously to Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.