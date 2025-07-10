Knife robber used tea towel as a mask

A MAN has been jailed for a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Kimberworth.

On March 26, Christopher Rowlinson aged 44, entered a store in St Johns Green, armed with a knife.

He used a tea towel as a mask and threatened staff before snatching £900 from the till.

Detectives responded with detailed CCTV and house-to-house eanquiries carried out.

As a result, a suspect, now known to be Rowlinson, was tracked leaving the shop, walking along several residential streets before entering woodland.

A search of the woodland by DS Christopher Byne recovered the full outfit matching the man in the CCTV, as well as a tea towel which was similar to the face covering used in the incident.

Forensic analysis was conducted and matched to Rowlinson - who was known to live at the other side of the woodland.

Rowlinson was arrested but refused to provide any comment.

Unmasked: Rowlinson without his tea towel disguise

Having pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a knife in a public place at an earlier hearing, Rowlinson, of Town Lane, Wingfield, was jailed for three years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Det Insp Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said:

"Hard-working members of our community should not expect threats or fear of violence in their places of work.

"Rowlinson showed no remorse for his actions or how they would impact staff and will now, quite rightly, spend time behind bars.

"I am proud of the thorough investigation my officers carried out in the days following this incident in particular the OIC, Detective Constable Hannah Mills. Her quick work ensured a dangerous and persistent criminal has been taken off the streets of South Yorkshire."