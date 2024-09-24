Jail for thugs who tried to overturn police van and threw missiles at officers
Daniel Kendall, 21, of Sandymount Road, Wath upon Dearne, was seen on different occasions throwing missiles at officers as violence around the Holiday Inn hotel evolved.
He was arrested as a result of information from the public - with someone passing on his details after South Yorkshire Police made a media appeal to help identify those involved.
When interviewed, he was shown CCTV footage of his actions but denied that he was the man in the images.
Despite claiming his innocence, he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.
Also in the dock was Ross Hart, who was among those seen rocking a police van, with officers inside.
That left them fearing for their safety.
The 29 year old was also filmed causing damage to an air-conditioning unit at the building.
According to South Yorkshire Police, he showed no remorse when questioned and declined to provide answers.
However, he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and ten months.
The men are among 89 people who have been charged, with 56 people now being sentenced to jail, totalling more than 120 years.
The harshest sentences so far have been for arson-related offences.
One man was jailed for nine years, with more on top for other offences, though he will serve those sentences at the same time.
Further offenders are due for sentencing.