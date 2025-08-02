Jail for motorist who's driving stunt cost a motorcyclist's leg

A HIT and run driver who caused a crash at a car ‘meet’ in Rotherham has been jailed after a court was told one of his victims had lost a leg.

Now South Yorkshire Police have offered to “work alongside” those who organise safe car meets - events which have become increasingly popular among some motoring enthusiasts.

The crash happened on Selden Way, at the Advanced Manufacturing Park when Jack Wasteney, aged 25, was driving his VW Golf dangerously and at speed.

He collided with a motorbike, which was launched into the air by the impact.

The rider was seriously hurt and lost a leg as a result of his injuries, but the debris also hit two pedestrians, who needed hospital treatment.

Wasteney, who had travelled from Worksop for the event, fled the incident, in January 2023, but was traced down a put before court.

He was jailed for three years and three months, with a driving ban of five years and seven months.

Serious Collisions Unit Sgt John Taylor said: “We understand that drivers want to meet and showcase their cars, but this must be done in a safe and controlled manner.

“Using the roads as a racing track will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire and we will take action against those who pose a risk to other road users and innocent people.

“This collision is why we take a zero-tolerance approach, and why our priority is road safety and protecting people from harm.

“No amount of prison sentence will change the outcome for the victim, as he still continues to navigate life with the loss of his limb, but we hope it sends a strong message out to those who participate in car meets; you are not invisible, your life can change.

“We are willing to work alongside those who organise safe car meets.”

“We will not tolerate anyone blighting our communities. We will close roads and hold you and your vehicle.”

“We can seize vehicles that are being driven in an anti-social manner, and will carry out thorough checks of insurance, licence and car modifications of those in attendance.”

“We are not here to ‘ruin’ your fun, but we are here to protect the public.”

Anyone with information about car meets is asked to call 101.