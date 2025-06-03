Jail for Manvers offender identified by public
Dion Wragg was captured on CCTV taking part in tviolence at the on Sunday August 4.
The 26-year-old was recorded launching debris at police officers who were protecting the hotel and its occupants.
Following the disorder, images of potential suspects were released in a media appeal - with a member of the public identifying Wragg from one of the photos.
Wragg, of Highstone Avenue, Worsbrough Common, Barnsley, was arrested in November and subsequently charged with violent disorder.
He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court, Wragg, of Highstone Avenue, Barnsley, was jailed for two years and four months.
He was also handed a Criminal Behaviour Order for nine years and six months.
In total 110 people have been charged in connection to the violent disorder. 91 of these have been sentenced for a combined total of 223 years in prison.