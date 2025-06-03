Jail for Manvers offender identified by public

Identified: Wragg was named after a public appeal

ANOTHER man has been jailed for his part in the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers last summer.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dion Wragg was captured on CCTV taking part in tviolence at the on Sunday August 4.

The 26-year-old was recorded launching debris at police officers who were protecting the hotel and its occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the disorder, images of potential suspects were released in a media appeal - with a member of the public identifying Wragg from one of the photos.

Wragg, of Highstone Avenue, Worsbrough Common, Barnsley, was arrested in November and subsequently charged with violent disorder.

He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court, Wragg, of Highstone Avenue, Barnsley, was jailed for two years and four months.

He was also handed a Criminal Behaviour Order for nine years and six months.

In total 110 people have been charged in connection to the violent disorder. 91 of these have been sentenced for a combined total of 223 years in prison.