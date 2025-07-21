Hit and run driver took drugs after death crash

A HIT and run driver who took drugs following a death-crash at Todwick has been jailed for more than 16 years.

Cain Byrne, aged 20, was caught on CCTV inhaling nitrous oxide - laughing gas - from balloons shortly after killing his victim.

He was already banned from driving, had no licence or insurance and was using a false number plate on the powerful Volkswagen Golf he was driving.

Byrne, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, fled the scene, leaving victim Graham Slinn, aged 81, a cyclist, to die.

As well as 16 years and six months in prison, he was banned from driving for 17 years and six months.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges against him at an earlier hearing, though initially had declined to answer police questions after being tracked down.

That was a result of joint work between South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit and the Major Crime Unit.

Senior Officer in the case Chief Insp Tom Woodward said: “Through good, investigative work at the scene in the immediacy after the collision, the SCU identified that the car involved in the collision was on a false registration plate.

“We were able to show that Byrne had connections to the car, and he was quickly arrested, but we needed the car.

“We spent hours trawling footage to piece together the car’s movements, while others were working hard to find the car, which was later found burned out.

“Our aim was to ensure he could never harm anyone in our communities again.”

CI Woodward added: “Our thoughts remain with Graham’s family and friends, and I hope today’s sentencing brings them some further closure knowing Byrne will now face a lengthy time in prison.

“We know those involved in criminality are likely to take greater risks and Byrne’s behaviour is a true reflection of this and why the work of our roads policing officers is greatly important.

“We are continuing to work hard to reduce casualties on the roads of South Yorkshire through education, prevention and deterring criminals from the use of our road network.

“I would also like to thank the public for your support during what was a challenging investigation, we are stronger with our communities’ help and it does not go unnoticed.”