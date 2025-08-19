Gunman who struck at East Dene jailed for more than eight years

A GUNMAN who struck at an address in East Dene has been jailed after being traced by police.

The incident happened in October last year, when a man carrying a shotgun followed his 36 year old victim into an address in Larch Mews.

Two people were already present and police say there was no evidence the gun had been fired, or anyone hurt.

But offender Made Wild, aged 34, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield, then fled in a Seat Ibiza, which was later traced.

Investigators gathered CCTV footage which showed Wild carrying a sawn-off shotgun and also found a DNA match to the offender from the crime scene.

Officers later executed a warrant at an address in Conisborough, where Wild was arrested.

Following a search of that address, officers found a sawn-off shotgun with two cartridges loaded into the weapon.

During his police interview, Wild refused to comment.

He was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Wild pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Sheffield Crown Court and was later sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

Wild’s firearm and ammunition was ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Wild was found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Det Insp Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: “I am glad to see this dangerous individual taken off our streets and as a result of our investigation the weapon destroyed.

“We do not tolerate gun crime in South Yorkshire and are relentless in pursuing offenders.

“We continue to remind our communities that sharing information helps us to build an intelligence picture and better understand firearms criminality.

“If you have information about gun crime in your community please get in touch with us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers so that we can investigate.”

She went on to praise the dedication and leadership of a detective sergeant and detective constable, whose work helped to ensure the positive outcome.