Gunman who blasted Wath pub landlady jailed

A MAN who shot a landlady when he opened fire on a busy beer garden at a Wath pub has been jailed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shooting happened outside the Red Lion in Wath, and left landlady Bonita Page seriously wounded with leg injuries.

Oliver Corney was responsible for pulling the trigger, in June last year, and he fled on foot but was traced following a South Yorkshire Police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victim had been trying to keep her customers safe by locking the gates to the garden, following an earlier altercation.

She has since been awarded a High Sheriff Bravery Award in recognition of her actions.

Corney was identified as a suspect early in the investigation, as officers attended the scene, and later handed himself in.

After refusing to provide an explanation for using the gun, but evidence against him meant he was charged with possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He initially pleaded not guilty, but later admitted the charges against him.

Gunman: Oliver Corney

The 34 year old, of Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, was sentenced to 16 years and nine months prison, with 11 years and nine months of that to be spent behind bars.

DC Jennifer Guest, of the South Yorkshire force’s Armed Crime Team, said: "Corney's thoughtless actions put lots of people in danger and it is only through sheer luck that more people were not injured during this incident.

“His careless behaviour has left a lasting impact on his victim and I hope this sentence provides some closure for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a thorough investigation which was helped by lots of support from the local community ultimately providing an overwhelming amount of evidence leaving Corney no choice but to plead guilty.

"We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm enabled criminality in South Yorkshire and as today's sentencing shows, anyone intent on illegally using or possessing firearms will be found and dealt with by the courts.

"We need the public to continue to help us in order to keep putting these dangerous criminals behind bars, and so I would urge anyone with information on the use of firearms in South Yorkshire to get in touch with us."