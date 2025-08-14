Goldthorpe shopkeeper admits illegal cigarette and food offences
Bryan Raza Ahmed, of James Street, Doncaster was prosecuted by Barnsley Council after officials found a large quantity of illicit tobacco, as well as food without correct labelling on sale at the shop.
Despite being issued with written warnings and improvement notices over several months, Mr Ahmed failed to take action.
As a result, he was taken to court and Ahmed pleaded guilty, being sentenced to a 12-month community order including 300 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £1,397.71 – totalling £1,511.71.
The prosecution was duet to work from the council’s Regulatory Services and Legal Services teams.
This enforcement activity follows recent work in the town centre, where wardens and neighbourhood police officers recently identified and challenged two separate criminal groups involved in selling counterfeit goods.
Counterfeit fragrances and electronic products were seized, and a warning issued.
The council has now warned that wardens and police will continue to challenge anyone they suspect to be selling stolen, counterfeit, or illegal goods – and have asked that anyone who sees anything suspicious, or suspect a business or person might be trading illegally, report details to [email protected] or by calling 01226 773743.
Cllr Wendy Cain, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “We’re committed to protecting Barnsley residents from harm – whether that’s through tackling unsafe food, counterfeit goods, or illicit tobacco.
“Our teams are here to support businesses to comply with laws and regulations, but these cases send a clear message: if you trade illegally and continue to do so when warned by our team, we will take action.”
Those with questions or needing advice on food labelling, can contact the team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01226 773743.
Businesses that sell food products have a responsibility to make sure the food they are selling is safe.
Food products from other countries can be sold between businesses without relabelling, but must be checked and labelled before being sold to the public.