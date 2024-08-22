Agression: Former peace-keeper Peter Beard caught on police camera

AT LEAST ten more people have been jailed this week for their parts in the Manvers disorder, with many of them living in the Dearne area.

Police have now charged in excess of 50 suspects, who will continue to go before the courts as investigations to trace other offenders continue.

Among the most high-profile offenders was ex-soldier Peter Beard, a former soldier of Becknoll Road, Brampton, who was caught on police body-worn video aggressively pushing at an officer’s shield, then the officer himself.

He claimed to have acted in retaliation, after being hit by a missile he mistakenly thought had been thrown by police.

But that was dismissed as “nonsense” by Judge Jeremy Richardson, at Sheffield Crown Court.

He said Beard’s actions had “wrecked his life and the life of his family”, and described his behaviour as “astonishing” and “vile”.

He told him “You served in the British Army. You undertook several tours of duty which involved peacekeeping operations.

“You have been, I am told, on the receiving end of attacks by those indulging in public disorder. You know what it’s like to be under attack and yet there you were attacking a police officer.”

Beard was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Others sentenced include a 16 year old, who will be under the supervision of Barnsley Youth Offending Service for a year, after throwing bottles at police and their dogs.

A 17 was given a 16 months detention and training order. He was caught despite having his face covered, after throwing wooden panelling at police.

Those jailed include David Chadwick, aged 36, of Furlong Road, Bolton on Dearne, imprisoned for two years and eight months after being seen throwing a plank of wood, then a beer can, at police. He admitted violent disorder.

Liam Gray, 20, of Manderson Drive, Kilnhurst, was among a group trying to break the police line and was arrested after grappling with an officer. He admitted violent disorder and got three years in a young offenders institution.

Niven Matthewman and Dylan White both joined a violent group’s attack on a police dog van and were sent to prison.

Their actions left the two officers, with a dog, inside the vehicle fearful for their safety due to the violent rocking of the van.

Matthewman’s behaviour was captured on CCTV and following a public media appeal, the 19-year-old handed himself in, admitting he was ashamed of his behaviour.

Matthewman, of Albert Street, Swinton, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to two years and eight months in a young offender institution.

White, aged 48, of The Farmstead, Bolton-Upon-Dearne pleaded guilty to violent disorder was sentenced to two years prison.

Nathan Palmer, 29, was part of a group who aggressively engaged with the officers protecting the hotel. During the violence, he used a riot shield, taken by thugs in the crowd.

Palmer, of New Street, Hemingfield, admitted violent disorder and was given two years and eight months prison.

Due to be sentenced soon are Morgan Hardy, 29, of Melton High Street, who admitted violent disorder; Cameron Caller, 30, of Orchard Way, Thurnscoe, who admitted violent disorder; Thomas Birley, 27, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in public and attempted arson with intent to endanger life.