Fine for fly-tipper as Dearne crackdown continues

Fine: Another Dearne fly-tipper has been prosecuted by Barnsley Council

A Thurnscoe man has been prosecuted for fly-tipping waste on his own street - as Barnsley Council continues to crack down on the problem in the Dearne area.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority’s neighbourhood wardens investigated reports of three leather sofas fly-tipped on King Street, Thurnscoe in August last year.

That resulted in Luke Harrison, aged 43, of King Street, Thurnscoe, being identified as the person responsible for the dumped waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harrison was found guilty of the offence in February and was sentenced at court to a conditional discharge for two years and fined £526.

This means that should Mr Harrison commit and be convicted of an offence in the next two years, he will be sentenced both for this offence and any new offence for which he is convicted.

Cllr Wendy Cain, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “Fly-tipping remains a blight on our borough but this latest prosecution, fine and the conditional discharge imposed on the person responsible shows that we take fly-tipping incredibly seriously and we won’t tolerate it within our communities.

“With the help and support of the wider public, we will continue to identify and prosecute any offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank our wardens, the Safer Communities team and our litigation team for their help and hard work in this prosecution.”

The Weekender recently reported a Thurnscoe woman had been fined £400 after she paid to have rubbish taken away, only for it to be dumped.

Two others have recently accepted fixed penalties of £400 for tipping in Goldthorpe.

Anyone who witness fly-tipping or thinks someone may be dumping waste illegally can report their suspicions via Barnsley Council’s website.