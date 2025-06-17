Failed robber jailed after launderette raid attempt

FAILED robber Lloyd Smith - who was fended off by an 84 year old man wielding a pair of jeans - has been jailed for more than three years.

Smith, aged 42, of Myrtle Grove, Kiveton Park bungled his attempt to rob Ron Croker, who had been doing his washing at the Coin-Op Launderette in Maltby.

He struck on the morning of January 7 this year, but instead of obeying Smith’s demand of hand over cash, Mr Croker fought him off, using a pair of folded jeans he had in his hand at the time.

The incident was recorded on CCTV and when South Yorkshire Police began an investigation, Smith was identified by members of the public.

Officers were able to arrest him just a day later, on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Smith denied involvement and claimed that he was not the man pictured in the CCTV footage.

Evidence gathered by detectives was put to Crown Prosecution Service lawyers and he was charged with the crime. Smith pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Sheffield Crown Court in February.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment when he returned to court.

DI Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: “Smith’s actions were reprehensible, he tried to intimidate and rob a man twice his age, but has instead earned himself time behind bars.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who supported our investigation and helped to identify Smith, so that we could secure justice for his victim and also to the OIC, DC Byne who worked diligently to build the case”.