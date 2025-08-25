Exposure charge after complaints of naked man in Greasbrough
South Yorkshire Police said the charge was made after a man stripped naked in a park in Greasbrough.
Musab Ahmed Mohammed, aged 19, of Ash View, which is a short distance from the park, was arrested at 2.06pm on August 22 after reports of a man wandering naked in a park in Greasbrough.
Mohammed appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court the following day and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance, at the same court on Tuesday, August 26.
Police made their arrest in Grayson Street, but several people filmed a naked man running in several areas of the village, carrying a white football, on Friday afternoon.
Their footage and images were posted on social media.
At the time, police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism.