Elderly child rapist sentenced to decades-long prison term

AN EIGHTY four year old Rotherham man has been jailed for 26 years following a string of sex offences against children dating back to the 1970s.

Lutfur Rahman was found guilty of 18 offences, which included four allegations of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13.

He was convicted following a seven day trial at Doncaster Crown Court.

His offending began in the 1970s and continued into the 1980s, against two young victims.

Each of the girls was abused by Rahman on multiple occasions over a period of years.

They came forward to report the offences in December 2022, and an investigation was quickly launched by officers in the Rotherham child exploitation team, leading to the charges agains him and his subsequent conviction.

Det Con Rachel Watts said: "Rahman preyed on two vulnerable young girls, subjecting them to years of horrific abuse.

"I would like to commend the tremendous bravery of both victims, who had to re-live the abhorrent crimes during the trial as a result of Rahman refusing to admit what he had done.

Justice: Victims approached police more than 40 years after Rahman's offending began

“Their courage has resulted in Rahman now likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars."

Rahman, of Brinsworth Road, was found guilty of two counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, four counts of indecency with a child, four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13, and one count of buggery by a jury.

He appeared at the same court two days later for sentencing and was handed a 26 year jail term, with an additional two years on licence.