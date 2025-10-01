Drugs baron who supplied Rotherham users jailed for two decades

THE kingpin of a trafficking organisation which flooded hard drugs into Rotherham has been jailed for almost 20 years, following a long and wide-reaching police investigation.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Karim, who lives in Sheffield, was identified as a suspect in 2019 and pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, in South Yorkshire and elsewhere.

He was jailed for 19 years and eight months as a result, joining eight associates who have already been sentenced for their roles in the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said Karim sourced drugs and used a network of offenders to distribute them, in Rotherham and Sheffield.

He used fear to control street dealers and those who prepared the drugs.

His sentencing brings to an end an investigation which began in 2019 by the Rotherham Fortify policing team.

They worked with colleagues to bring the investigation to a conclusion, with search warrants and vehicle stops in 2022 being a pivotal point in their work, when Karim was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Supt Nicola Shimwell said: "Karim and his associates were a group of criminals who profited from funnelling harmful drugs onto the streets of South Yorkshire.

Controlling: Now Karim is in jail

“Expert analysis has estimated that the street value of the illegal substances supplied by the drug lines operated by the OCG as over £1 million.

"From the beginning of this investigation, using the initial work by our neighbourhoods and investigations teams in Rotherham, we set out to dismantle the group from the top down, ensuring all those involved in the conspiracy to supply drugs faced justice."

Analysis of phones seized during these warrants identified Karim as the leader of the OCG and provided details of quantity of drugs the group had pumped into South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight other people have previously been sentenced in connection with the same investigation:

Omaan Jahanghir, 29, of Brunswick Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to 11 years in jail

Nigel Hopewell, 46, of Furnival Way, Rotherham, was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison

Alistair Ryan, 29, of Bowden Wood Close, Sheffield, was handed a prison sentence of five years and 11 months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Bell, 37, of Palmer Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to five years and eight months imprisonment

Lee Rocket, 40, of Blyth Close, Rotherham, was sentenced to three years and five months in jail

Glyn Hopewell, 39, of Meadow Street, Holmes, Rotherham, was sentenced to two years and seven months in jail

Daniel Taylor, 35, of Stradbroke Avenue, Sheffield, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Clough, 41, of Brook Fold, Rotherham, was sentenced to a 12-month community order

In total the OCG have been sentenced to over 55 years in prison.

Det Supt Shimwell also issued a warning to those involved in the drugs trade: “Our dedicated teams work diligently everyday gathering intelligence on the supply of drugs in South Yorkshire.

"If you are involved in the production, supply or dealing of drugs, we will come after you and you will be brought to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Rotherham have also have repeated successes against cannabis factories in Rotherham, recently.

They have found and dismantled many sites used for the illegal production of the drug, seizing plants with a street value running into many millions of pounds.