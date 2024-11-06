Pick-up: Jake Turton

A POLICE aircraft was used record damning evidence against a thug who took a pick-up truck filled with debris to help fuel the disturbance at the Manvers Holiday Inn.

Jake Turton as now been jailed for his role in the violence which erupted around the hotel on August 4.

The 38-year-old, of West Street, Darfield, Barnsley was recorded by the National Police Air Service arriving near the hotel in a Ford Ranger with wood and other objects onboard.

Several people were then seen engaging with Turton before taking items from the vehicle and using them as missiles against officers protecting the hotel.

Wood also taken from Turton’s vehicle was also used to fuel fires around the building.

He was arrested because the registration of the vehicle linked his father to the car.

Turton admitted he used the vehicle but refused to comment on any other questions.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed for two years and three months.