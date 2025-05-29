Dial 999 if wanted man is sighted

Do not approach: Ben Brammer

POLICE are asking for help to find wanted Rotherham man Ben Brammer.

The 35 year old is wanted after failing to appear at a court hearing. He is also wanted in connection with fraud allegations.

He is 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair, a short beard, facial and neck tattoos.

Brammer is known to use the names Ben Waddington and Mark Philips. He has links to the Aston area of Rotherham.

Anyone who sees Brammer should call 999, but not approach him.