Defendants due in court over Manvers disorder allegations
So far, 94 people have been charged following an incident on August 4, around the Holiday Inn Express, where asylum seekers were being accommodated.
Eighty of those have been sentenced, with judges handing down a total of 184 years of prison.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, has been charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 26 February.
Lee Whitelam, 33, of Town Lane, Rotherham, has been charged with violent. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 31 March.
Darren Ward, 54, of Norville Crescent, Darfield, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 3.
Philip Wood, 22, of Milton Street, Bootle, Sefton, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on March 28.