Dealer's half a million fortune had shrunk to £2,500 when caught by cops

A ROTHERHAM drug trafficker known to have made almost half a million pounds from his criminal lifestyle has been told to repay little more than £2,500 of that - because the rest has all gone.

David Bean, of Prospect Court, Parkgate, has been locked up for six years and five months after being convicted of drug trafficking offences in relation to Class A narcotics - deemed the most dangerous.

That hearing took place in January.

Specialist investigators at South Yorkshire Police then went on to investigate the 35 year old’s finances, and worked out that he had profited to the total of more than £487,000 from his criminal endeavours.

However, by the time they had clarified his assets, just £2,561 was left.

He was given 28 days to hand over the money.

The confiscation was made possible under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which gave powers to seize criminal assets.

That is regarded as important because some of the cash seized goes directly back into fighting crime, but it also denies offenders the resources they need to set up fresh criminal enterprises.

Meticulous: Investigators trace offenders' profits

It also sends a message to the wider community that crime does not pay.

Bean was one of two people who lost cash made from drug trafficking at hearings held in September.

Offender Ayanle Ibrahim, of no fixed abode, was jailed last month for being involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

A hearing was told that he had made £108,000 from the enterprise, but only had £1,760 available.

A court has ordered that he hand that over, with three months to pay.

In total, in September, offenders were ordered to pay more than £48,000 made through crime.

Head of Asset Recovery at South Yorkshire Police, Laura Hough, said: “We will not allow convicted criminals to continue to benefit from ill-gotten gains while behind bars or after they are released.

“Money gathered from confiscation orders is paid back into the justice system and aims to positively affect the communities criminals have negatively impacted.

“The process of securing confiscation orders is helped by information submitted by the public.

“With the help of our communities, we can paint a better intelligence picture providing a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their life of criminality.”