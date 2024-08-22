Lynch: Part of a mob

A ROTHERHAM man who was at the centre of escalating trouble outside the Manvers Holiday Inn hotel has been sent to prison for two years and eight months.

Peter Lynch, aged 61, was caught on police body-worn video hurling racist remarks and shouting ‘scum’ as he approached officers and was also part of a group who cheered as a female officer was pulled to the ground.

Lynch, of Burman Road, Wath, pleaded guilty to violent disorder after failing to answer questions in police interviews.

He was sentenced by Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, who said Lynch was not “a man of good character”.

Bailey: Shamed

He said Lynch had been a member of a “mob”, identifying him as a key provoking factor to the violence and abuse against officers.

“You were desperately endeavouring to rev up the situation as much as you could,” he said.

“You did not physically attack any police officer but what you did was encourage, by your conduct, others to behave violently who were part of this mob.”

Also jailed was Jordan Teal, 34, of Railway Terrace, Goldthorpe.

Teal: Chanting

He hurled fencing panels at police and was seen chanting at people inside the hotel, before attacking it.

His actions had “terrified” those inside, said the judge, who jailed him for two years and eight months. He told Teal: “You were part of an ignorant mob who attacked not only the police but that hotel and its occupants.

“There was violence and very threatening conduct. Your family has been deeply shamed by your conduct.”

Michael Bailey, 50, of Hawthorne Drive, Bolton on Dearne was present and told police “it’s happening today. that hotel’s getting burnt down today” and vandalised a police vehicle.

He was already in custody when he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, a sentenced he “richly deserved” said the judge, who told him: “Your family is publicly shamed, you are publicly shamed and there are likely to be very serious financial and personal consequences for your family.

“It was a racist event and you unquestionably made a racist observation. Many decent people in Rotherham were badly affected by what occurred.”