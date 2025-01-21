Conisbrough man jailed for selling crack in his own community

Crack dealer: Craig Mullen

A CONISBROUGH man is among three offenders jailed for more than 15 years over drug dealing.

They were caught under Operation Dream Alpha, launched by South Yorkshire Police in response to drug dealing in Doncaster.

Dozens of officers and other staff have worked on the operation, which has now seen 43 people jailed for a total of more than 135 years.

More than 40 drug supply lines have been disrupted as a result.

Craig Mullen, aged 42, of Oak Grove, Conisbrough, was caught supplying drugs in the town.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of supplying crack cocaine and one count of conspiracy to supply the same drug.

Mullen was also charged with inflicting GBH and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in relation to a separate incident in May 2024.

A sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 10 January saw Mullen sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Dillan Milburn was living in Edlington when he was caught supplying drugs, leading to multiple charges which he admitted.

After admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession of heroin, cannabis and criminal property, Milburn, 25, of Bartle Lane, Bradford, was jailed for six years during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court .

After Justin Slack was caught supplying drugs and arrested, he gave false details to officers to try to evade justice.

He was later charged with perverting the course of justice, two counts of supplying heroin, one count of supplying crack cocaine and offering to supply a Class B drug.

Slack, 24, of no fixed abode, was also charged with racially aggravated assault in relation to a separate offence last January.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and was jailed for three years and nine months.

Det Sgt Rachael Smith said: "There is a direct correlation between drug supply and violence associated with organised crime groups (OCGs).

"A simple 'street deal' has huge implications and a massive impact on local communities and that is why Operation Dream Alpha was set up.

"Drug dealing creates unsafe areas where people are living in fear of wider criminality and anti-social behaviour, and I am pleased we have been able to secure prison sentences for three more Doncaster drug dealers