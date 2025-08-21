Child rapist's 20 year old phone messages help secure conviction

A RAPIST who groomed and then attacked a schoolgirl two decades ago has now been jailed for 15 years.

Paul Richardson, 63, of Rotherham, abused the 15-year-old at hotels in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire after grooming her – but phone messages he sent her at the time helped to secure his conviction, because she kept the phone he gave her. When the girl was 14, Richardson began giving her love letters, presents and alcohol. Sometimes he took her out on day trips. In 2005, when Richardson was 42 and the girl was 15, he took her to a cinema, then to a hotel near Worksop where he gave the girl wine. He then began kissing her.

In interviews with National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators, the victim, now aged 30s, said she repeatedly told Richardson to stop, but he continued and then raped her. He went on to rape her three more times. He took her to a hotel in Rotherham where he attempted to rape the girl, and then later did rape her. On another occasion – across a two-day period – he raped the girl twice at a house. The victim said Richardson picked her up in his car – sometimes from school - and took her to places where she was then alone with him.

Whenever the victim told Richardson she did not want to have sex, he overpowered or manipulated her. A trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how Richardson knew the girl had a chaotic home life and set about making her feel dependent upon him for stability, so that she would not report the abuse. He threatened that if she told anyone about them she would lose him and have no one. In 2022, officers from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s enquiry into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – contacted the victim, who they believed had been sexually abused. The victim told investigators about the abuse and provided them with a phone which Richardson had given to her when she was a child, as a means of secretly contacting her. Officers retrieved several messages from the phone, many of which were sexual texts from Richardson to the girl. That helped secure charges against Richardson. Following the sentencing, NCA senior investigating officer Kath Blain said: “Our investigation found that Paul Richardson groomed and raped a vulnerable young girl, who saw him as a father figure.

"Richardson exploited the girl’s trust in him and manipulated her fear of being alone in order to control and sexually abuse her.

“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim who has shown enormous strength in testifying against her attacker. While nothing can erase the trauma she has suffered, I hope that the outcome today brings her some measure of closure, that Richardson will spend years in prison for what he did to her. In addition to the jail sentence Richardson was also handed a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and will also be required to sign the sex offenders register for life. The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date 47 people – including Richardson – have been convicted.