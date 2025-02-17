Burglar jailed after 'two in one' house raid and car thefts

Years inside: Matthew Dean

A BURGLAR who raided a family home in Rotherham before stealing vehicles, and then assaulted a police officer who tracked him down, has been jailed.

Matthew Dean, aged 42, broke into the property in Swallownest to take the keys to two vehicles.

However, they were fitted with ‘tracker’ devices and that allowed the owners to pinpoint their whereabouts and keep police updated.

It meant both were located a short time later, with Dean kicking an officer as he was detained, and then managing to flee the scene.

However, forensic evidence was recovered which led to him being arrested and charged over his involvement.

Det Sgt Melissa Green, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Dean caused some real distress to a family when he broke into their home and took their vehicles.

"Through some great communication between the family and the officers, tracking the location of the vehicle, both were recovered a short while later.

“With forensic evidence placing Dean at the scene of the crime, investigating officer Shannon Lake was able to secure the evidence needed to get him before the courts.

"Being a victim of burglary can be extremely upsetting, as your homes and private space is invaded.

“I am pleased we have got the person responsible behind bars."

Dean appeared before Sheffield Crown Court, changing his plea to guilty for burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and assault of an emergency worker.

Dean, of Heath Road, Bradford, has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

Modern vehicle security means that in some cases, criminals find it easier to break into the vehicle owner’s property to take the keys, rather than trying to take the vehicle by other methods.

The practice has become so common it has been given its own name, so-called ‘two in one’ burglaries.

Electronic tracking devices have become increasingly popular among vehicle owners, especially for high-value machines.

They use tiny devices which can be hidden, but give out signals which can be traced to identify its location, even if hidden.

Thieves sometimes park stolen vehicles and leave them unattended in an attempt to establish whether they are ‘tracked’, before returning to them.