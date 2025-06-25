Burglar jailed after Swinton raids

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 25th Jun 2025, 08:38 BST
Identified: Shaw was known to an investigatorplaceholder image
Identified: Shaw was known to an investigator
A BURGLAR responsible for two offences in the Swinton area has been sent to prison - due to the knowledge of a police officer who recognised his face.

Martin Shaw, aged 46, of Albany Road, Rotherham, was caught on CCTV on both occasions, unluckily for him, because an astute police officer recognised his face as investigators reviewed footage from each crime scene.

The first incident happened at a pub in Swinton, where police received a report of a break in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police attended and part of the evidence they collected was CCTV footage.

That was reviewed by an officer who was able to positively identify Shaw as the offender.

An attempted burglary, at a newsagents in the same community, also took place, with Shaw again identified from CCTV.

As a result he was charged and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court, where he was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

Det Sgt Melissa Green said: “Shaw showed absolutely no regard for either of his victims.”

Related topics:SwintonPoliceRotherhamCCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice