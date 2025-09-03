Brothers jailed over double assault in Rotherham suburb

A PAIR of brothers who viciously attacked two victims, leaving one needing surgery, have been jailed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within a ten minute period in March 2023, South Yorkshire Police received reports of two separate assaults in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham.

The first involved an 18-year-old man being hit repeatedly by two men with pieces of wood - leaving him with head, shoulder and leg injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second assault also involved two men using pieces of wood as a weapon.

This attack left the victim, a woman in her 30s, with serious facial injuries which required surgery.

Officers were quickly on the scene and after speaking to both victims, two suspects - Joshua and Callum Heaps - were named as being linked to the violent attacks.

After gathering witness statements, as well as text messages from the suspects to the victims' relatives, and sourcing nearby CCTV capturing the second assault, both Heaps were arrested and charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday September 1.

Jailed: Joshua Heaps

Joshua Heaps, 22, of Grayson Road, Wingfield, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assault occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Following a trial in June 2025, he was also found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed for seven years and four months.

Callum Heaps, 24, of the same address, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of assault occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Jailed: Callum Heaps

He was jailed for two years and three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer in charge of this case, Investigations Officer Rachel Scott, said: "Joshua and Callum Heaps’ brutality has left a lasting impact on both of their victims in what must have been an incredibly traumatic experience.

"Officers worked quickly to apprehend the brothers and a detailed investigation led to a number of charges being secured.

"I hope this sentence will allow both victims to feel like justice has been served and will give them the opportunity to move on from this incident,” she said.

It is unclear why the offenders targeted their victims.