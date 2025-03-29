Brothers jailed for raping young girls

Seventeen years prison: Robert Evans

ROTHERHAM brothers who raped vulnerable girls in a campaign of abuse have finally been jailed - almost two decades after the offending began.

Two victims were aged just 13 when they were targeted, with the third a year older.

Mark Evans, aged 37, was given 14 years custody and his brother Robert Evans, aged 40, was locked up for 17 years by a Crown Court judge.

They were the latest criminals snared by Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into historic child sex offences in Rotherham.

Fourteen years prisob: Mark Evans

When they started offending, in 2006, they were aged 18 and 21 and used a combination of intimidation and plying victims with drugs and alcohol before attacking them.

Three victims made allegations against both men as Stovewood detectives investigated and they were arrested in August 2020.

All three women had been identified as potential victims and were approached by specially trained NCA officers.

Two of the victims told police they had been raped by both brothers.

One victim who was 13 at the time told officers she was given alcohol by Mark Evans then taken to a disused barn with friends.

Once there, she was separated from them and raped.

She was attacked by Robert Evans several months later, when he lured her to a house in Rotherham by saying a friend was there.

He plied her with drink as they took a bus to the address and when they arrived, raped her.

She told police he appeared amused by his actions.

A further victim was raped by both men when she was aged 14, and she knew them because they spent time with other girls of her age.

Mark Evans struck while walking her home on a dark evening, but raped her in an alley on the way.

Robert Evans raped her later.

The third victim was 13 when Mark Evans began grooming her, providing alcohol and drugs, calling her his ‘girlfriend’.

She told officers she had sex with him through fear he would dump her.

Both men denied the charges against them but were tried for a range of sexual offences, including rape, and were convicted by a jury which heard two weeks of evidence.

Police praised the bravery of the women, who had suffered “profound consequences” from the crimes against them.