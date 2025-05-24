Bogus cop travelled from London to snare Rotherham victims

A BOGUS police officer, who travelled from London to hoodwink residents in Brinsworth and Whiston has been jailed.

Michael Smith, aged 26, of Somerset Road, Camden, has been convicted of fraud offences dating to 2023.

He travelled to Rotherham and took part in scams at Ferleigh Drive, Brinsworth and Cotswold Crescent, Whiston.

Victims were first called by a man falsely claiming to be a South Yorkshire Police officer, who told them to hand over valuable items to Smith for safekeeping.

At Fernleigh Drive, Smith, posing as a police officer, took bank cards and PIN numbers from a couple in their 80s.

He then attended Cotswold Crescent where he used the same trick and took jewellery worth £25,000 from a 64-year-old woman.

Smith returned to London where he used the bank cards to withdraw thousands of pounds.

Officers launched a courier fraud investigation when the incidents were reported. Analysis of phone records identified a number which London Probation helped to confirm was connected to Smith.

Scammer: Michael Smith

Officers traced Smith and arrested him.

Smith was positively identified by two of his victims and was interviewed for a second time, before being charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud.

He pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty.

Smith was jailed for two years and eight months when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Det Insp Joe Hackworthy, of South Yorkshire Police’s Financial Investigations team, said: “Courier fraud is a particularly destructive crime, and offenders often target the most vulnerable members of society.

“We remain dedicated to pursuing anyone who seeks to defraud others, and we encourage people to look out for vulnerable family members and friends and to challenge anyone on the phone asking for money or valuables.

“The police will never ask a member of the public for money or any bank details, either over the phone or in person. We will never ask you to hand over your valuables, whether it is jewellery, cash, bank cards or something else, to us.

“If you receive a phone call like this or have any doubts about a person visiting your home always report it to us online or by calling 101. If you are in an emergency, call 999.”