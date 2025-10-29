Big fines for Dearne traders who admitted breaching laws

A BOLTON on Dearne business and its former director have been fined more than £15,000 and disqualified from running a company for two years after being prosecuted for selling unsafe food and illegal tobacco products.

Gootiar Abdullah Mahmoodi, current director of B U Dearne Mini Market Limited, based at St Andrews Square, Bolton-upon-Dearne, and former director Mr Boton Ismaeel Mahmood were prosecuted at Barnsley Magistrates Court.

The company and Mr Mahmood pleaded guilty to offences relating to the sale of unlawful goods.

The court heard that Barnsley Council staff visited the business last year, and served two improvement notices, requiring the business to improve labelling on pre-packed food and provide mandatory information, in English, on product labels.

When officers returned for a follow-up inspection, they found the business had failed to comply.

Non-compliant products remained on sale, including products unsafe due to allergenic ingredients not being indicated in English, as well as non-duty paid cigarettes and tobacco that did not carry required combined health warnings in English.

The company had also failed to notify the relevant authorities of its food business operations, as required by law.

B U Dearne Mini Market Limited was fined, with costs, totalling £10,350. Mr Mahmoodi, who appeared on behalf of the company, was also disqualified from being a company director for two years.

Council staff secured two prosecutions

Former director Boton Ismaeel Mahmood was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £5,477, and was also disqualified from being a company director for two years.

The court also ordered that the seized illegal products be forfeited.

Cllr Wendy Cain, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities at the council, said: “Businesses have a legal duty to make sure the food products they sell are safe and meet labelling requirements, and that any tobacco products they sell are compliant with UK laws.

“Failing to do so puts the public at risk and undermines legitimate traders.

“Our officers do great work to support businesses to operate legally. In this case, the business was given the opportunity to comply with the law and decided not to take it, leading to us taking further action.

“We’re proud of the hard work of our regulatory service and legal teams in securing this result, which sends a clear message that we won’t tolerate unsafe or illegal products being sold in Barnsley.”