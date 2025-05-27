Attempted murder charge as investigation continues

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder and is facing court, following a road collision in a Rotherham suburb, while two others have been bailed by police.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case follows a collision on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, at 4.40pm on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called and a man, aged 48, was found with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital and he remains under treatment for injuries described as life-threatening by police.

The South Yorkshire force has now confirmed that Marcin Chroback, aged 22, of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody ahead of going through the court system to answer the allegation.

However, two others were also arrested over the weekend, on suspicion of the same offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 45-year-old man was later bailed, pending further inquiries.

Arrests: Now one is charged with attempted murder

A 25-year-old woman was released with no further action.

Dete Insp Mathew Bolger, senior investigating officer on the case appealed to the public and said: "We are now asking for your help as our investigation into this incident continues.

“We are interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage in the Eastwood area, specially looking at the movements of a blue Skoda and a grey VW Golf.

“Do you live in this area or were in the area at the time and may have footage which could assist our enquiries? We urge you to please get in touch.”

Anyone who is able to help can submit footage using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY25C02-PO2.

Callers should dial 101, quoting incident 650 of May 24.