Concerns raised ahead of Kimberworth housing development going before planning board

Clement Street

RESIDENTS of a cul-de-sac in Kimberworth have expressed concerns over plans to build six houses on green space at the end of their road.

The proposal has generated eight individual objections, along with a petition signed by 19 residents, who have raised a number of issues they believe will arise from the development.

Key concerns include the narrowness of Clement Street, which residents say suffers from double parking.

They fear that construction will exacerbate traffic and accessibility issues, particularly for families with children who currently play in the area.

Other residents have said they are concerned about the loss of green space, which could disrupt local wildlife.

If the application is approved, the applicant will need to contribute £13,200 for offsite biodiversity measures.

The application is recommended for approval at today’s (31) Rotherham Council planning board meeting.

In a report, officers said they acknowledged the concerns regarding construction noise and disruption, but that a construction management plan would be implemented to minimise impact on residents.