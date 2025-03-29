Clocks change: The later time the sun will set in your area after clocks change - When do the clocks change?
As the end of the month approaches, the clocks will change - marking the start of British Summer Time (BST).
Here’s all you need to know about the clocks changing, including whether they’ll be going forward or back, the day they will change and what the sunset times will be after the change.
Do clocks go forward or back in March?
The clocks go forward one hour in March. In October, the clocks go back one hour.
When do the clocks go forward?
The clocks will go forward by one hour on Sunday March 30 at 01:00.
Do we get extra sleep when the clocks go forward?
Unfortunately, the clocks going forward means we will lose an hour and get one hour less sleep.
UK sunset times after the clocks go forward
After the clocks go forward, the sun will set later meaning the evenings will be lighter.
Later sunset times for March 30
London - 19:30
Surrey - 19:32
Milton Keynes - 19:33
Luton - 19:32
Peterborough - 19:32
Northampton - 19:34
Portsmouth - 19:34
Sussex - 19:30
Birmingham - 19:38
Bristol - 19:40
Newcastle - 19:40
Warwickshire - 19:38
Nottingham - 19:36
Derbyshire - 19:37
Sunderland - 19:39
Doncaster - 19:36
Sheffield - 19:38
Leeds - 19:38
York - 19:37
Scarborough - 19:34
Liverpool - 19:44
Manchester - 19:41
Blackpool - 19:44
Lancashire - 19:43
Wigan - 19:42
Edinburgh - 19:47
Glasgow - 19:51
Fort William - 19:56
Cardiff - 19:43
Belfast - 19:57
