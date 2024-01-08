Cars set alight on Manvers industrial estate
SEVERAL cars were deliberately set alight on an industrial estate at Manvers on Saturday night.
Firefighters from Dearne and Cudworth stations attended Fairfield Park shortly after 10.30pm and stayed at the scene until 12.15am.
Also on Saturday, there were deliberate fires involving a shed on Hoyland Street at Maltby at 1.30am and a car on Hollings Lane in Thrybergh at 9.20pm.
An accidental kitchen fire was dealt with at Oak Court in Mexborough at 4:40am.
There were deliberate car fires last night (Sunday) on Grange Lane in Brinsworth at 7.30pm and on Sandy Lane, Thurcroft, at 11.40pm.