Boy ‘seriously injured’ in Broom Road collision
A TEN-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Broom Road.
Emergency services were called at 1.10pm today (Wednesday) after the incident involving a white Audi A4.
The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with South Yorkshire Police enquiries, the force said.
A spokesperson added: “A section of Broom Road remains closed while officers carry out their work and we would encourage anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 413 of April 10.
“You can also get in touch by reporting information to us online here https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report.”