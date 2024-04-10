.

Emergency services were called at 1.10pm today (Wednesday) after the incident involving a white Audi A4.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with South Yorkshire Police enquiries, the force said.

A spokesperson added: “A section of Broom Road remains closed while officers carry out their work and we would encourage anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 413 of April 10.