​Book tribute to innovative football scout Mark Crook football scout

Mark Crook: talent spotter supreme

​PEOPLE can now pre-order a book which tells the story of a legendary football scout.

Mark Crook’s Wath Wanderers operation, run from Brampton, provided Wolves with several players from its formation in the late 1930s right up until 1970.

Among the best players he found were World Cup winner Ron Flowers, Roy Swinbourne, Alan Sunderland, Steve Daley and one-time Millers’ talisman John Galley.

The book, called Feeding The Wolves, is not-for-profit with the proceeds being split between Brampton United JFC and The Wolves Foundation.

It is now available online and also from Montgomery Hall, Wath and Pettits in Mexborough, for those who would prefer to pay cash.

The early-bird price is £12 and people can put their names and hometown in it for free right up until the end of September.

Earlier this summer a blue plaque tribute to Crook was unveiled at the Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare building, which was once the base for Wath Wanderers.

The idea to honour Mark was spearheaded by local football historian Chris Brook, who also ran a similar campaign to recognise the former West Melton home of the Robledo brothers, George and Ted, who won the FA Cup at Newcastle United.

Chris said: “Mark’s story is a unique one that should never be forgotten.”