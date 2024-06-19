Appeal for witnesses after fatal mobility scooter crash
The collision happened around 9.17pm on Saturday, as a 70 year old man using the scooter tried to cross Magna Lane, between the junctions at Foljambe Drive and the A630.
The collision involved a red Mercedes 220, driven by a woman who has been assisting police with their inquiries.
South Yorkshire Police said the scooter rider was injured in the collision and taken to hospital, but died later.
Investigators are now wanting to trace witnesses to the collision, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage which may be able to help them confirm the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone who can help should telephone 101, quoting incident 240 of June 15.
Dash cam footage can be uploaded to the police portal, at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.
