The fourth edition of the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi has been launched

A total of 56 restaurants are in the 2026 selection for MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi. | MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2026 proudly unveils its fourth edition, spotlighting newest additions to the city’s culinary landscape.

This year’s selection reflects the city’s growing sophistication and diversity, with eleven new restaurants joining the selection, three of which have earned the Bib Gourmand distinction for offering exceptional food at great value, while three of the establishments retain their One MICHELIN Star distinctions.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide, said: “The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2026 restaurant selection demonstrates that the culinary scene of this vibrant city continues to steadily develop and mature, proving that Abu Dhabi is now not just a cultural capital but a food destination worthy of a special trip. With a varied range of cuisine types from across the globe, the city offers a diverse and exciting array of restaurants, from elegant Italian classics and contemporary Japanese dining to Khaleeji-inspired flavors and innovative fusion concepts. The addition of new Bib Gourmand distinctions and the retention of One MICHELIN Star awards further underscore the city’s commitment to excellence and creativity in gastronomy. As Abu Dhabi’s restaurant landscape evolves, it promises not only exceptional food but also memorable experiences, making the future brighter than ever for this dynamic destination.”

One MICHELIN Star

MICHELIN Stars are awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking, taking into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients; the harmony of flavors; the mastery of techniques; the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine; and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time. In the dynamic world of gastronomy, sustaining excellence year after year is a true challenge. It demands not only creativity and talent, but also unwavering dedication, precision, and consistency. Retaining a MICHELIN Star is one of the most prestigious accomplishments in the industry and for the 2026 edition, three of the restaurants have once again demonstrated their mastery. Erth, Hakkasan, and Talea by Antonio Guida have all retained their distinctions.

MICHELIN Stars are awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. | Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

Three new Bib Gourmands

The Bib Gourmand award highlights restaurants within the selection which offer good quality food at a great price.

Bua Thai Café is tucked away in a massive retail complex in the heart of Yas Island, offering a cozy and colorful escape for lovers of authentic Thai cuisine. The menu features simple yet flavorful Thai lunches, including steamed hagao, vibrant chicken green curry, and the ever so loved mango sticky rice dessert. Guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere inside or opt for a seat on the terrace during the cooler months.

3Fils Abu Dhabi brings the celebrated Dubai restaurant to the capital, setting up in the Al Bateen marina with a large, contemporary Japanese eatery spread over three floors. The design is minimal and modern, creating a relaxed yet lively environment where baseball capped chefs serve up modern plates such as chargrilled baby chicken, prawns, and sashimi straight from the open kitchen. For dessert, their ‘Take Me To The Moon’ is a dream come true for chocolate lovers.

Goldfish can be found in the heart of the impressive Marina Mall, where Akmal Anuar’s contemporary Japanese eatery, a sister to the original in Dubai, delights diners. The menu is vibrant and varied, offering a selection of sushi, tasty skewers, and larger dishes like ramen, Wagyu sliders, and spicy noodles. Portions are generous and offer great value, making it the perfect spot to refuel after a day of retail therapy.

Eight new restaurants added to Guide’s selection

Cipriani Dolci brings all the smart and elegant attributes you would expect from the Cipriani name, but with a unique twist for Abu Dhabi. Located on the ground floor of Marina Mall, this inviting spot is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and small bites, with daily specials and even pizza on offer. Guests can indulge in a fine selection of cakes, patisseries, and delicious house made ice creams perfect for a sweet treat while shopping or as a delightful end to any meal.

Antonia is a lovely beachside Italian restaurant overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf on Mamsha Al Saadiyat. The ambiance channels the charm of an American pizza parlor, but the menu is pure Italian, featuring generously portioned carpaccio, classic pastas, and, most notably, their signature sourdough pizza made from a fifty-year-old starter dough recipe. Tiramisu is a perennial favourite for dessert, rounding out a menu that celebrates Italian comfort food in a relaxed, scenic setting.

Novikov Abu Dhabi is the local outpost of the renowned global franchise, situated in The Galleria Mall on Al Maryah Island. Mediterranean cuisine takes center stage, with highlights such as freshly made daily pasta, expertly prepared fish, chilled gazpacho, and a delectable berry tart. The lunch menu offers great value, and the à la carte selection ensures there is something for everyone. The experience is elevated by a pianist who fills the space with music throughout the day.

Villa Mamas, led by Bahraini chef Roaya Saleh, leaves a distinctive mark on Abu Dhabi’s dining scene with its elegant Khaleeji inspired cuisine. The interior resembles a conservatory, filled with plants, colorful artifacts, fresh fruits, and shelves lined with homemade spices, syrups, and cookbooks. The menu showcases beloved regional flavors and dishes, such as chicken machbous and hummus topped with lamb cubes, all served in a setting that feels both homely and refined.

Taparelle is a visually striking venue located in the progressive Manarat Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi’s hub for art, culture, and community events. The terrace is an ideal spot for a leisurely meal, and their Saturday brunches are especially popular. The menu is a creative marriage of French and Italian cuisines, featuring dishes like scallop Grenobloise, oxtail ragu, and crispy charred sea bass.

Pincode by Kunal Kapur invites diners to experience celebrity chef Kunal Kapur’s modern take on upmarket Indian street food. Located in The Galleria Mall, the restaurant’s stylish interior features rich fabrics and sepia toned, black and white paneled walls, evoking a subtle colonial elegance.

Strawfire by Ross Shonhan is the dynamic debut of Australian chef Ross Shonhan in Abu Dhabi, where live flames from the open kitchen synchronize with the beats of a live DJ. The focus is on Warayaki style cooking, where dishes are quickly “licked” with burning straw, imparting unique flavors. Signature items like prawn toast, miso glazed Chilean sea bass, and spaghetti Mentaiko stand out, while the terrace and open kitchen seating offer both theatrics and comfort. The experience is rounded out with bespoke cocktails, an array of sake, and a team that ensures every evening is memorable.

Sand & Koal offers a luxurious beachside dining experience in a gazebo overlooking the grand Presidential Palace and the sparkling Arabian Gulf. It is the perfect place to catch the sunset with a drink before enjoying woodfire cooked specialties. The menu features mouthwatering steaks, a “Reef and Beef” surf and turf, and generous seafood platters for sharing. Desserts like smoked chocolate mousse and fig tart provide a sweet finish, making this an ideal spot for a romantic evening out.

Each of these restaurants brings its own unique flair to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant culinary landscape, contributing to the city’s growing reputation as a world class dining destination.

This year’s selection reflects the city’s growing sophistication and diversity. | Shutterstock

Special Awards

Through its Special Awards, The MICHELIN Guide shines a spotlight on the wide-ranging contributions found across hospitality, honouring the industry’s most gifted and motivated individuals.

Strawfire by Ross Shonhan is recognized for the Exceptional Cocktail Award, where Australian chef Ross Shonhan’s debut in Abu Dhabi brings live flames and energetic vibes with an intimate cocktail bar, led by Maria Luz Garcia and Mahesh Dhami that offers both classic and creative creations, accompanied by delicious snacks and attentive service that make every occasion special according to our inspectors.

The Young Chef Award goes to Villa Toscana, located in the St. Regis hotel. Our inspectors mentioned that here, classic Tuscan dishes are prepared with skill and passion, from spaghetti alle vongole to veal Milanese and a standout tiramisu. The team’s expertise and the restaurant’s rustic charm create an authentic taste of Tuscany.

Ray's Grill receives the Service Award for its enthusiastic, warm, and attentive hospitality. Situated on the 63rd floor of Conrad Etihad Towers Hotel, our inspectors noticed the team’s seamless delivery, contributing to an unrivalled dining experience for the guests with expertly cooked steaks and breathtaking views, ensuring guests feel welcomed and valued.

The Opening of the Year Award goes to 3Fils Abu Dhabi, which has set a high bar in the city since opening this past July. Our inspectors were hugely impressed by the restaurant housed in the three-story building located on the Al Bateen Marina and its modern Japanese dishes. Sister to the original in Dubai, this much larger outpost offers relaxing and feel-good vibes across its service, atmosphere and food.

