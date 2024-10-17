River Xavier Photography

AN APPRENTICESHIPS provider has officially opened its £2 million “flagship” training centre at Wath.

JTL said the development would serve as its hub for electrical courses and training in green technologies.

Rawmarsh & Conisbrough MP John Healey unveiled a plaque last Friday (11) to mark the opening, and addressed employers, apprentices, students and the JTL team.

He said: “I am delighted that JTL has chosen Wath as the home of its new South Yorkshire training centre for apprentices to learn their trade.

“The centre has already created 17 jobs locally through new tutors, administrators and supervisors and the plans are in place to train almost 100 new electrical apprentices from across the borough with an expansion into plumbing courses in the near future.

“Apprenticeships provide our young people with a valuable pathway into critical sectors, allowing them to earn while they learn and develop the essential skills they need for their careers.

“Our community is full of skilled talent and we are eager for the next generation to be able to pick up a trade and get on in life.”

The Wath centre is JTL’s largest training base, with electrical engineering and plumbing workshops, classrooms and breakout areas

Technical skill topics which will be taught include renewable energy systems and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

JTL chairman Sir John Low said: “This new centre will help to equip young people in the South Yorkshire area with the practical, hands-on experience necessary to succeed in the building services industry, particularly as we move towards a greener economy.

“We are thrilled to contribute to both the local community and the wider national agenda for skills development and net-zero commitments.”

JTL said the centre would be a “flagship facility” – addressing the demand caused by an ageing workforce and preparing young people for new technology and construction methods and the drive for net zero.

JTL was established as a charity by the Electrical Contractors’ Association and Unite the Union more than 30 years ago. It is now one of the nation’s largest training providers, with more than 8,000 learners and links with 4,000 businesses.