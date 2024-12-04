Food for thought - tasty Yorkshire gifts for this Christmas

Championing some of the finest produce and artisan makers across the region, YSP brings together a bespoke selection of food and drink products this festive season. Each product showcases beloved scenes from the Park, beautifully illustrated by local artist Janine Burrows.

Gin lovers can enjoy a unique blend of nettle and elderflower, using hand-picked botanicals from YSP. For those with a sweet tooth, sustainably sourced chocolate in grown-up flavours and locally made fudge make the perfect stocking fillers.

YSP is a registered charity and accredited museum, dedicated to making art accessible to everyone. Voted Yorkshire’s Tourist Attraction of the Year in 2023, it is the largest sculpture park of its kind in Europe. Every gift purchased helps to support the charity ensuring that it remains a special place for generations to come.

YSP Nettle and Elderflower Gin. This beautiful bottle of artisan gin stands out with delicate notes of nettle and elderflower, hand-foraged from the historic Bretton Estate, home to YSP. Distilled locally in small batches by Castle Hill Gin, each bottle is finished with a wax seal and features an illustration of the Bothy Gallery. Available in 20cl and 70cl bottles.

Chewy Toffees, from £6.50

YSP Chocolate is the perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa gift. Choose from six delicious flavour combinations, including Salted Pistachio White, Rose and Raspberry, and Zesty Orange Dark, all beautifully packaged with illustrations of the Park’s wildlife. Handmade for YSP using sustainably grown and traceable chocolate.

YSP Honey. Harvested from the bees of the Bretton Estate by the Yorkshire Seasonal Bee Inspector, Ivor Flatman. Artist Rebecca Chesney installed hives at YSP in 2010, since then, the bees have pollinated the many flowers at the Park, producing the ever-popular honey.

YSP House Blend Coffee is fuel for winter walks while exploring art and nature at YSP. This medium house blend is a crowd-pleaser, hand-roasted in Sheffield using traditional methods. It combines smooth blends from Colombia and Costa Rica, with well-balanced flavours of citrus, red berries, brown sugar, and caramel chocolate in milk. Available as ground coffee or whole beans.

YSP Preserves include jams and chutneys to suit every palate. These small-batch, artisan products are handmade in North Yorkshire for YSP. Purists will love the Old English Piccalilli, Traditional Fig Jam, and Yorkshire Lemon Curd, while the more adventurous can enjoy Raspberry and Rhubarb Jam, Beetroot and Horseradish Relish, and Chilli Pepper Jam. With 11 flavours available, there’s something for everyone.

Gorgeous Gin, from £18

YSP Premium Tea Blend offers a supreme blend that captures the freshness and exquisite taste of Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, one of the most renowned tea-growing regions in the world. The high altitude, rich volcanic soil, and heavy rainfall of this equatorial area create the perfect conditions for growing tea with unparalleled flavour. Packaged in a tin adorned with an illustration of Archway Lodge, a grand structure at the YSP entrance built in 1807.

YSP Tins offer sweet treats are crafted in sustainable small batches, exclusively for YSP. Choose from Caramel and Sea Salt Fudge, Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Clotted Cream Toffee, and Mini Shortbread Rounds.