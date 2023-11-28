Councillors meet Co-op store manager to talk about rise in abuse of retail workers

COUNCILLORS met with a Co-op store manager to discuss the increase in abuse of retail workers.

Councillors visited the Co-op, Swinton

Elected members in Swinton were invited to the town’s store by manager Chris Cliff during Respect for Shop Workers Week (November 13 to 17).

A survey by the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers found that two-thirds of 3,000 staff had experiences verbal abuse, 42 per cent had been threatened by a customer and five per cent had been assaulted.

Most of the incidents were triggered by shoplifting, Usdaw’s research discovered.

“We heard how the local Co-op has suffered from a number of thefts,” said Cllr Victoria Cusworth.

“This has an effect on staff, particularly if violence is involved. Everyone should feel safe at work, no matter where that is.”