Councillors meet Co-op store manager to talk about rise in abuse of retail workers
Elected members in Swinton were invited to the town’s store by manager Chris Cliff during Respect for Shop Workers Week (November 13 to 17).
A survey by the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers found that two-thirds of 3,000 staff had experiences verbal abuse, 42 per cent had been threatened by a customer and five per cent had been assaulted.
Most of the incidents were triggered by shoplifting, Usdaw’s research discovered.
“We heard how the local Co-op has suffered from a number of thefts,” said Cllr Victoria Cusworth.
“This has an effect on staff, particularly if violence is involved. Everyone should feel safe at work, no matter where that is.”
Cllr Gina Monk added: “Shops are key hubs on the high street. It's important that they remain safe spaces for everyone and that any crime and anti-social behaviour is dealt with swiftly and properly by the police.”