Watch as Chloe Hunter from Rotherham discusses her reaction to finding out she was pregnant with triplets, despite earlier blood tests confirming she was perimenopausal.

A perimenopausal woman who thought her child-bearing days were long behind her was amazed to discover she was pregnant with naturally conceived triplets.

Chloe Hunter, 38, stopped taking her depo contraceptive injection because her narcolepsy was getting worse, and doctors wanted to assess if the symptoms were down to hormonal changes, related to perimenopause. After a year contraception free, blood tests confirmed she was perimenopausal in August 2024. Doctors warned she could "in theory" still get pregnant, but Chloe “didn’t realistically think it was possible”.

Chloe Hunter from Rotherham with sons Cole and Clay. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

In February 2025, Chloe briefly rekindled her relationship with ex-partner, Craig, 34, but the pair decided they were "better off as friends".

Feeling "really tired" in April 2025, Chloe took a pregnancy test and was shocked to find it was positive and a private scan two weeks after confirmed she wasn't just expecting one baby but three.

Now 28 weeks pregnant, Chloe - who already has three children, a 14-year-old daughter, and boys - Cole, six, and Clay, five, is set to "buy a van" and eventually move house for her growing brood, with the triplets due on October 20.

Chloe, a fitness instructor, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, said: "Basically on my birthday I went out with my two boys' dad, Craig, who I’ve been separated from for two years. He said 'do you want to go out for a date?' and I thought 'why not?'. It was a one-night thing and I found out I was pregnant.

"I went for a private scan during Easter and I found out I was having triplets. It was like a whirlwind after that."

Chloe called Craig to break the news he was going to be a dad again, three times over, straight away.

She said: "I've seen his boss since and he said he fell to his knees at work, he thought somebody had died. He was straight away like 'oh, it's a miracle'. There's a reason for everything - I don't know why I've been chosen for this but somehow I'll do it."

Chloe began to feel unwell in April and decided to take a pregnancy test.

She said: "I felt really tired but because of my narcolepsy I just assumed it was that. The main thing is my boobs were really sore. I'd gone off food I'd usually have. I thought 'wow, I feel like what I felt like pregnant but a million times worse'.

"I didn't take a pregnancy test until Easter Monday. I genuinely didn't expect it to be positive. I took another three and they all said I was pregnant."

Chloe Hunter from Rotherham is expecting triplets despite earlier blood tests confirming she was perimenopausal. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Chloe learns she’s expecting triplets

Still in disbelief, Chloe went for a private scan on May 5.

She said: "The sonographer was like 'oh my god'. I looked at the screen and I said 'did I see two then?'. She said 'there's three'. I just cried, I don’t even know what I was feeling. It was just crazy emotions.”

Preparing for the arrival of the triplets

Now, with the support of ex-partner Craig, Chloe is preparing for her new additions - two boys and a girl - and had her baby shower on August 17 at 25 weeks pregnant.

She said: "We know when babies arrive, he's going to have to be there to help me. As for a relationship, we've not said yes but we're playing it by ear.

“I've still got a lot to sort. My house wasn't big enough so I'm trying to get a bigger house. I'm currently looking at a van as there's not enough seats in my car.

"I still don't think I've fully got my head around it. I've had so many people messaging saying it's an absolute blessing and a miracle.

"I can feel them all moving, it's really weird - three moving at the same time is crazy. Because I'm only little - at 5ft 1in - as well I look like I've swallowed a big pumpkin. I just wanted everything sorted, I’m in the nesting mode. Trying to get everything done is a nightmare.

“The kids are all excited now. Every day they’re like, ‘when are they coming?’ Cole says he’ll help with the girl and Clay is saying he’ll only help with the boys. They can feel them kicking and stuff now so it’s become real to them.”

Chloe was sick “a few times” at the start of her pregnancy and had a short-lived craving for a specific cinnamon cereal.

She said: “I don’t even like cinnamon. But the only place that sold it was Heron Foods so my friends were all out hunting for them for me. That’s gone now, it was only for a few weeks.”